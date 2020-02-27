🔥WPP dives as advertising revenues suffer and new chief's turnaround stalls🔥

Shares in WPP tumbled today after the company posted falling sales in 2019 and said growth for the year ahead would be flat.

The ad giant, which now describes itself as a “creative transformation company”, posted a 1.6% drop in revenue, while profits also sank 22.3% to £982 million. For 2020, it added that revenue would be flat.

The shares fell 15%, or 143p, to 765p.

The figures mark the first set of full-year results under chief executive Mark Read, who took over from founder Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

Last year Read, a company veteran, set out a major three-year transformation plan to make WPP more agile after a number of blue-chip clients, including Ford and American Express, took their advertising business to rivals at the back end of 2018.

The turnaround plans are an effort to reduce the group’s complexity after clients complained WPP, which owns Ogilvy, Grey and Finsbury, had become too unwieldy. This has included housing more of its advertising and PR agencies in the same locations, and overhauling IT systems.

But the jury remains out on whether Read can return it to growth. Thomas Singlehurst, an analyst at Citi, called the results disappointing, adding that they were weaker than expected.

He added: “The outlook, while sensible and conservative, is hardly inspiring… it doesn’t feel like the results are a platform for a significant near-term rerating.”

The group also warned it was “too early to predict the full impact” of the coronavirus outbreak, but WPP is likely to take a hit as China accounts for 5% of all group sales.

Read said WPP workers in China and Hong Kong had been working from home since the outbreak.

He added: “This guidance is made prior to any impact from the coronavirus outbreak. At this stage, it is too early to predict the full potential impact.”