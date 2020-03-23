🔥Wow! Rita Wilson Proves She Has Serious Bars In New Self-Quarantine Video🔥

While people around the world have been stuck inside their homes social distancing/ in quarantine, entertainers have been trying to do what they do best: entertain. In some cases it hasn’t gone as expected, with the Gal Gadot-led “Imagine” video being the most obvious example, but Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have consistently been providing some great content on their social media platforms.

The world has been worried about the couple ever since it was revealed earlier this month that both of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but they’ve been demonstrating their high spirits via a wide variety of online posts. The most recent comes from Rita Wilson’s Instagram, and if you haven’t already heard about it, I’ll maintain the surprise element until after you’ve clicked play on the video below:

Let’s get this out of the way: you’re not hallucinating. When the video first starts, it seems like Rita Wilson is perhaps about to start reading passages from Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game… but the presence of the music seems a bit weird. Then everything changes when the lyrics to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” begin. Suddenly the actress reveals some serious skills as she performs the entire track without missing a single line.

Rita Wilson may have a potentially fatal virus, but that was a totally different kind of sick. Who knew that she had such talent? I can’t swear I’ve seen her do anything like that in any of her past acting performances, but maybe it’s something that can be worked into a future project.

Also, it’s not made explicitly clear by the video, but I’m really hoping that it was Tom Hanks who shot the video. If that’s the case, I’m also hoping that we will soon get another bit of footage from the Hanks/Wilson quarantine, this time with Hanks performing his own rendition of a ’90s rap song. Maybe just keep the Naughty By Nature going and have him do “O.P.P.”?

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first revealed that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus back on March 12, the couple temporarily residing in Australia while Hanks films Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Since then they have been posting regularly, quoting lines from beloved movies, eating Vegemite, and recapping how they are passing the time. They’ve been out of the hospital since March 17, and their treatment has continued as they’ve remained in isolation in their rented home.

While perhaps not healthy, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson do at least appear to be staying happy, and hopefully it won’t be too much longer before they are back at 100 percent. It does seem clear that they are going to continue updating all of their followers and fans about their progress as they battle the virus, so be on the look out for more updates.