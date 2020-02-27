🔥Wow, One Jurassic Park Fan Predicted Dominion’s Title A Year Ago🔥

It’s official: the third Jurassic World film will be called Dominion. Director Colin Trevorrow revealed the title on the set of the massive Universal film on Tuesday. It’s an awesome name that has fans already theorizing about the meaning surrounding it. But as it turns out, one fan already had it figured out one year ago. Take a look:

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION – The year is 2021. A Russian billionaire buys the Toronto Raptors and fills the roster with real velociraptors. Their thrilling undefeated season ends in a surprising defeat in the Finals.— Nathan Sizemore (@nathandsizemore) March 9, 2019

See? Twitter user @nathandsizemore tweeted theory this out back in March 2019. Some time travelers use their DeLorean’s to bet on sports statistics, but these days it’s all about being the first to name the title to next year’s blockbuster. Time’s really changing, am I right? Based off this tweet, he wasn’t particularly making a guess off the content of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or the rest of the franchise. He was just making a bit of a joke about the Toronto Raptors. And yet, he guessed it.

As he recently tweeted out, he’s now hoping he’ll win a dinosaur in return. Maybe he’ll be gifted one of those baby dinosaurs Trevorrow has been teasing lately? Probably not. They could be the next Baby Yoda – and those are already tough to come by as is.

Anyway, since the title was released yesterday, Chris Pratt has teased a bit about why the movie’s called Jurassic World: Dominion. He posted this over on Instagram:

As shown in the caption, the Jurassic World star offered up a simple definition for Dominion, detailing it means to “control” something. He followed this with a sentence to give some context: “Man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature.” So the question is whether humans will be successful or at least be able to coexist with all the dinosaurs who have run rampant across Earth.

Considering “Dominion” is a label on the scale of biological taxonomy, maybe the title could be referring to this as well. I mean, technically the third Jurassic World could feature a basketball team of actual raptors. That’s not the worst idea. Oh wait, Space Jam 2 is already coming in summer 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion has just begun filming ahead of its June 11, 2021 release date. The trilogy closer is confirmed to feature the reunion of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm alongside Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong are also reportedly returning as their characters in the movie.

Chris Pratt recently compared the movie to Avengers: Endgame because “it’s got everybody.” What do you think of the title Jurassic World: Dominion? Did you come close to guessing it? Remember when we thought last year’s Marvel epic would be Avengers Assemble? Sound off in the comments below.