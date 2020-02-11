🔥Wow, Looks Like Sony Has Another Spider-Man Spinoff In The Works🔥

While Sony and Marvel Studios have made nice and will continue to foster the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise as co-parents, that hasn’t stopped the studio who first brought the webslinger to the screen from growing their own cadre of Marvel related franchises. And it looks like those plans are advancing even further, as a new release date for another potential Spider-Man spinoff has just been announced to the public.

That news came in the form of the following announcement, which landed on social media this morning:

Sony’s web continues to grow.UNTITLED SONY/MARVEL pic now set for Oct. 8, 2021.— Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 11, 2020

If you were looking for a Spider-Man spinoff to entertain yourself with in 2021, you’ve now had your wish granted. With October 8, 2021 being earmarked for this mysterious Sony project, that would see this film being the first to stake out that particular date in that calendar year. Though, a week after this particular debut, both Halloween Ends and the filmed version of Hamilton: An American Musical being distributed by Disney will be released.

What’s really interesting about this announcement is the fact that it seems to establish a pattern on the calendar when it comes to Sony’s Marvel flavored canon. As we have seen Spider-Man solo movies opting to open in a July release date since Spider-Man: Homecoming landed on July 7, 2017, Sony’s summer comic movies have tended to keep that tentpole in place.

As of late though, we’ve also seen October become a priority for the studio’s Spider-Man­ spinoff plans, thanks to Venom’s massive success with its October 1 debut back in 2018. This new October 2021 date, as well the mysterious October 2, 2020 project that might just be Venom 2, have now established October as the second stake in the cinematic big top Sony is looking to create with its assorted Marvel Comics’ properties.

The next Sony/Marvel film we know is headed our way is Jared Leto’s Morbius; which is slated for unveiling on July 31.