🔥Wow, G.I. Joe Spinoff Snake Eyes Has Already Wrapped, See How Henry Golding Celebrated🔥

It may have taken seven years to get a new G.I. Joe film going following 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, but things sure are moving now. It was only back in early January that we reported that the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes starring Henry Golding was starting production, and now a little less than two months later it’s apparently complete. Snake Eyes has already wrapped principal photography and star Henry Golding took to social media to celebrate. Take a look:

Looks official to me. To celebrate the end of production on Snake Eyes, Henry Golding shared an image of a slate from the film, complete with signatures presumably from members of the cast and crew. The slate also features a logo for the film, which interestingly incorporates the sigil of Cobra Commander, the primary villain of the G.I. Joe franchise and antagonist to Snake Eyes and his Joe colleagues. Perhaps that logo was just used for the slate before the other logo we saw back in January was settled on, or it just has something to do with the snake connection.

In celebrating the wrap of Snake Eyes’ principal photography on Instagram, star Henry Golding praised the work of the film’s crew. The film shot in Vancouver, Canada as well as in Japan in what must have been a whirlwind couple of months. It’s entirely possible that reshoots could happen down the line, as they often do with big films, but right now it seems like things are moving quickly and smoothly for the production.

In addition to being thankful for the work everyone put in, the actor sounds excited for what they accomplished while shooting the film. Henry Golding teased that Snake Eyes is going to blow our socks off, and while we have a bit to wait to see if that’s true, it is certainly the hope. Snake Eyes is one of G.I. Joe’s most tenured characters and probably the most popular, making him the perfect choice to lead a G.I. Joe spin-off movie, among other reasons.

We only saw our first image from Snake Eyes a couple of weeks ago, teasing Henry Golding in the role of the titular master ninja, but with filming now done we’ll hopefully see some more stills from the movie before too long. And while it might be too tight time-wise, a teaser trailer for the ninja flick feels like it would pair quite nicely with the release of the MCU spy flick Black Widow in May.

Starring alongside Henry Golding in Snake Eyes are Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. On directing duties for the first, but perhaps not the last G.I. Joe spin-off film is RED director Robert Schwentke.

Snake Eyes is expected to sneak into theaters on October 23rd. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what other movies are coming this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest movie news.