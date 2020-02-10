🔥Wow, Doctor Strange Writer Says He Never Even Got To Write A Draft For The Sequel🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s an interesting time in Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we’re currently in the interim period between phases. The next slate of movies will continue with Black Widow, and there are a ton of exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Strange will get his second solo movie in Phase Four, in the cryptically titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill will not be back as director and writer respectively, and it turns out that they weren’t even given the chance to write the sequel’s script.

2016’s Doctor Strange was written by a trio of screen writers: Prometheus’ Jon Spaihts, director Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill. While Derrickson will be credited as an EP, there’s a new team being put together for the upcoming sequel. In fact, it’s been reported that Sam Raimi was in negotiations to helm The Multiverse of Madness, and Michael Waldron might be writing. C. Robert Cargill recently clarified how little work he’d done on that blockbuster, saying:

Since it keeps coming up in news stories, it’s worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working with now isn’t derivative of our work.I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next.— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) February 8, 2020

Well, that certainly clears things up. It looks like C. Robert Cargill didn’t actually get the chance to do a draft for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And as such, his vision won’t be apart of the upcoming blockbuster’s narrative at all. So we really have no idea where the movie’s story will take us.

C. Robert Cargill’s comments about the Doctor Strange franchise come from his personal Twitter. He took to social media to clear up some rumors about the upcoming blockbuster, and how little he actually he contributed to the still developing movie. Instead Marvel Studios will be going a new direction, and put a new spin on Stephen Strange’s trippy mystical world. Cue the multiverse.

Not much is known about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially now that there will be a new team behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo flick. It was previously reported that Scott Derrickson would be incorporating elements of horror into the movie, leaning on his film roots and experience with Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Although now nothing is guaranteed, although Marvel Studios is still aiming for the same planned release date.

The first Doctor Strange movie greatly expanded the MCU, introducing magic and time travel to the shared universe, while featuring stunning visual effects. It looks like the franchise will continue working with high concepts with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which should do a deep dive into the titular multiverse. Avengers: Endgame was the first movie to deal with alternate timelines, and it seems the Master of Mystic Arts will also be utilizing that macguffin.

While Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill have departed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there’s still a ton of anticipation for the upcoming blockbuster, and how it will connect to the greater MCU. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be joining Stephen Strange on his adventure, and the sequel will tie in events from both WandaVision and Loki.

Sam Raimi’s possible involvement would mark his return to the superhero genre. Raimi was in the business of comic book adaptations long before the MCU, directing the Spider-Man trilogy. He also has horror roots look Scott Derrickson, having worked on Drag Me to Hell and The Gift. So he’s a great choice to continue the Doctor Strange franchise, if the deal comes to fruition.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.