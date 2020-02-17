🔥Would I owe less stamp duty if I buy a home with space to graze sheep?🔥

Question: I want to buy a cottage in the countryside and I have found one that I really love.

It has an area of woodland that forms part of the property, as does a field which the present owner uses to graze sheep.

A friend told me that I may be able to reduce my stamp duty liability due to these factors — is this correct?

Answer: The commercial/mixed-use stamp duty rate is significantly lower than the residential rate, so if the property has elements of commercial use, it is possible for you to make a substantial saving.

The presence of woodland and a grazing field indicates non-residential use and opens the possibility for you to pay the mixed-use rate.

However, HM Revenue & Customs is becoming increasingly robust when looking into attempts to pay stamp duty at a lower rate.

It is therefore vital that sufficient evidence is gathered prior to the purchase in order to protect your position in the event that the taxman investigates.

Whether the woodland can be considered non-residential will depend on its size and whether it is deemed to be needed for the “reasonable enjoyment of the property”.

If there is no formal licence in place for the grazing, one should be put in place as soon as possible, in addition to obtaining supporting evidence of how long the field has been used in this way.

