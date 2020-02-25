🔥Worst traffic cities in the U.S., ranked🔥

Which city has the worst traffic in America?You’ve been there — sitting in a line of cars, brake lights as far as you can see. Nobody’s moving. At least you have a podcast to listen to.TomTom, an international navigation company, gathered traffic data 24 hours a day, every day, from cities across the country. They compared all of those data points with travel times during free-flow traffic conditions. The result: A list of some very, very congested cities.Where does your city rank in terms of extra time getting where you’re going? Here’s what the number say… Credit: Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Around 79% of commuters in Columbus drive to work alone, according to census estimates.Here, cars line up at Ohio State University as students move into their dormitories for a new school year. Credit: Ohio State University via Facebook

The frequently snowy conditions in the Twin Cities only make bad traffic worse. Credit: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

According to a 2020 WalletHub study, Connecticut ranks — at No. 40 — as one of the worst states in America for car travel. Credit: John Woike/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Florida’s busiest highway, Interstate 95, runs right through the middle of Jacksonville. Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In 2020, the Colorado Springs Department of Transportation added meters to many freeway on-ramps. They expect to finish the project, which should help traffic on Interstate 25, by summer. Credit: Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Alabama’s most populous city also has the dubious honor of having the state’s worst traffic. Credit: University of Alabama Birmingham via Facebook

Phoenix drivers spent an average of 62 hours per year stuck in traffic, according to a 2017 traffic study. Credit: Jeff Topping/Getty Images

Raleigh’s population grew by more than 16% from 2010 to 2018. More people often means more commuters and more cars. Credit: Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There are 95 colleges within 100 miles of Greenville, and the area’s traffic patterns differ depending on time of year. Here, Furman University students line up in cars to move into their dormitories. Credit: Furman University via Facebook

The busy 101 freeway runs right through these cities in Southern California. Credit: Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Though the Utah Transit Authority has expanded public transportation offerings in recent years, traffic still adds time to commutes in Salt Lake City. Credit: George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

Tired of sitting in traffic in downtown San Antonio? Hop on one of these electric scooters and wave to the drivers as you pass. Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

With more than 2.6 million commuters traveling around the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area every day, it’s no wonder the roads get congested. Credit: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Providence’s business hub is confined to just 90 acres. It doesn’t take many cars before things start to get crowded. Additionally, many workers commute between Providence and Boston via busy Interstate 95. Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In 2017, studies showed that traffic in Baltimore was jammed for 4.7 hours each day. Credit: RC/Getty Images

Bakersfield, in California’s Central Valley, sits at the base of a windy, narrow, heavily trafficked mountain pass, along the main artery from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Inclement weather can lower visibility and lead to major traffic jams in the area. And serious accidents can shut down the freeway for hours at a time. Credit: Getty Images

Like any tourist destination, Las Vegas sees its fair share of traffic jams. Credit: Getty Images

These two cities on Florida’s Gulf Coast see an influx of cars on sunny weekends. Credit: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

From 2012 to 2017, urban development in Fresno led to a 38% increase in the number of hours residents sat in traffic each year. Credit: Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Traffic woes are to be expected in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Credit: Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Driving in the city’s historic French Quarter can be a hassle. In addition to traffic clogging your path, other hazards include unruly pedestrians, construction, and boisterous Second Line parades. Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Orlando’s tourism industry is a major employer in the region. Hundreds of thousands of people commute to the city’s many theme parks for work. Then consider that nearly 79 million tourists converged on Orlando in 2018. That’s an extra 1.5 million people on the road every week. That volume of visitors would clog streets in any city. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In 2017, drivers in Denver spent an average of 61 hours per year sitting in traffic. That’s 2.5 days lost for each commuter. Credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If you’ve ever been sitting on County Line Road between Dale Mabry Highway and U.S. 41, wondering if it would be faster to get out of your car and walk, you won’t be surprised by Tampa’s spot on this list. Credit: Nicole Abbettt/NHLI via Getty Images

In 2017, Houston driver spent an average of a whopping 75 hours sitting in traffic. Credit: Getty Images

The interchange between Interstates 76 and 676 ranked as one of the 40 most congested roadways in the country, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. Credit: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

In 2017, Sacramento drivers spent an average of $1,118 extra on gas because of time spent idling in traffic. Credit: Randall Benton/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Southern California freeways are notoriously choked with traffic, especially at convergence points where many busy freeways meet in a spaghetti-knotted mess of blinkers and break lights.In Riverside, that bottleneck takes place at the intersection of the 60, the 91 and the 215 freeways. Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nashville’s traffic isn’t just caused by the city’s country music attractions. The population has increased more than 10% since 2010, according to census estimates. Credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Though Portland is seen as a bike-friendly city, car traffic is still a major problem. During peak travel hours, freeway speeds can plummet and more than double travel times. Credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Compared with other cities in Southern California, San Diego’s traffic might seem like a free-flowing dream. But in the evening rush — from 3 p.m. to around 6 p.m. — trips take around 60% more time than they would in free-flowing conditions.What’s the worst time to be on the road in San Diego? Thursday at 5 p.m. Credit: George Rose/Getty Images

The population of Baton Rouge is around 230,000 people. The official seating capacity of Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium, located in the city, is 102,321 — approaching half the population.With so many people pouring into the area, drivers in Baton Rouge see Saturday football traffic that rivals the crippling Thursday evening rush. The University often issues traffic and parking reminders before big games. Credit: Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The annual number of hours spent in traffic in Austin increased by 20% from 2012 to 2017. During that same period, the city’s population grew by more than 11%. Credit: Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Leaving work before 4 p.m. on Thursdays could save you up to 4 hours in traffic per year, assuming a 30 minute commute, according to TomTom. Credit: Getty Images

A 2019 study ranked the corridor around the I-90 and I-94 interchange as the sixth-most congested in the nation. The average speed during peak hours in this area is 16.1 miles per hour. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

With an estimated 2.8 million daily commuters and a healthy flow of tourists, it’s no mystery why Miami has such bad traffic. Credit: Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images

In January 2020, Ebay, the tech giant headquartered in San Jose, discontinued a shuttle service that drove workers around the San Francisco Bay Area. The reason? Not enough people were taking advantage.They’re driving instead. Credit: Getty Images

San Francisco drivers spent 103 hours sitting in traffic in 2017, costing drivers an average $2,619 more in gas. Credit: Getty Images

New York City ranks at No. 52 globally for cities with the worst traffic. Credit: George Rose/Getty Images

