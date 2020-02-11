🔥Worst recent movies ever nominated for a Best Picture Oscar🔥

When it comes to the Best Picture nominees, Oscar voters have several highly-acclaimed films from which to choose. But previous years’ nominees — and even some winners — have actually gotten some not-so-great notices from critics. Here are the 29 worst Best Picture nominees and winners from the past 31 years, as ranked by the review-aggregator Metacritic, in sadly descending order. Credit: Universal Pictures

The 2016 biographical war drama, directed by Mel Gibson, received six Academy Award nominations. The movie starred Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer. Credit: Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Robin Williams won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and Matt Damon shared an Oscar with his co-screenwriter Ben Affleck, for this 1997 drama. Credit: Miramax Films

The 2008 fantasy, directed by David Fincher, about a man who ages backwards starred Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. The movie was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, and won three. Credit: Paramount Pictures

This film tells the story of the friendship between jazz pianist Don Shirley and his bodyguard and driver Tony Vallelonga. It won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019. “Green Book” has the lowest Metascore of any Best Picture winner since the 2005 winner “Crash.” Credit: Universal Pictures

This 2004 drama, produced, directed, and co-written by Paul Haggis, was nominated for six Academy Awards and won three, including Best Picture. Credit: Lionsgate Entertainment

This 2006 drama, starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, and won one. Credit: Murray Close/AP

Mel Gibson’s 1995 historical epic was nominated for ten Academy Awards, and won five, including Best Picture and Best Director. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Ridley Scott’s 2000 spectacle of ancient Rome, starring Russell Crowe as a general-turned-gladiator, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Credit: Dreamworks Pictures

This 2004 fantasy, starring Johnny Depp (as “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie) and Kate Winslet, was nominated for several Academy Awards and won one. Credit: Miramax Films

The 1987 psychological thriller, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was nominated for six Oscars. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt each won acting Oscars for James L. Brooks’ 1997 romantic comedy-drama. Credit: TriStar Pictures

Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical fantasia starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won two. Credit: 20th Century Fox

This 1988 dramedy, starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise, won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Hoffman). Credit: MGM/UA

This 1991 romance, starring Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand, was nominated for seven Oscars. Credit: Columbia Pictures

This 1988 true-crime thriller, starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe, received seven Academy Award nominations. Credit: Orion Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s haunting psychological thriller was nominated for six Academy Awards (including Haley Joel Osment for Best Supporting Actor). Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

This 2000 romantic comedy-drama starring Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche was nominated for five Academy Awards. Credit: Miramax Films

The 2012 adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, featuring Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne, was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three. Credit: Universal Pictures

This 2011 period drama was nominated for four Academy Awards. Octavia Spencer (pictured, with Jessica Chastain) won for Best Supporting Actress. Credit: Dreamworks/Walt Disney Pictures

Rob Reiner’s 1992 film of the acclaimed courtroom drama, starring Kevin Pollak, Tom Cruise and Demi Moore (pictured), along with Jack Nicholson and Kevin Bacon, was nominated for four Academy Awards. Credit: Columbia Pictures

Christian Bale plays former Vice President Dick Cheney in this 2018 comedy-drama. In addition to Best Picture (which it lost to “Green Book”), the film was nominated for seven other Oscars. Credit: Annapurna Pictures

This 1999 prison drama adapted from a Stephen King novel, starring Tom Hanks and Best Supporting Actor nominee Michael Clarke Duncan, was up for four Academy Awards. Credit: Warner Bros.

The first two films in Francis Ford Coppola’s series of the Corleone crime family each won the Oscar for Best Picture, and received a total of 21 nominations. Coppola’s 1990 followup, in which Al Pacino reprised his role as Michael Corleone, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and Andy Garcia for Best Supporting Actor. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in this supervillain origin story won him an Oscar in 2020. The film also took home the Academy Award for best original score. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The 1992 drama was nominated for four Academy Awards and won one, for Best Actor Al Pacino. Credit: Universal Pictures

Roberto Benigni’s 1997 Italian comedy-drama (“La vita è bella”) set during the Holocaust was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor (Benigni). Credit: Miramax Films

This satire follows a young boy living in Nazi Germany and his imaginary friend, a slapstick Adolph Hitler. The film won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2020. Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

The 2008 romantic drama set in post-war Germany, starring Kate Winslet and David Kross, was nominated for five Academy Awards. Winslet won for Best Actress. Credit: The Weinstein Company

The 1989 sports fantasy, starring Kevin Costner and Burt Lancaster, was nominated for three Academy Awards. Credit: Universal Pictures

This 2009 sports film, starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron, was nominated for two Academy Awards. Bullock won for Best Actress. The film’s nomination for Best Picture came as a surprise, the result of an expansion of the category from five nominees to 10 following criticism that popular films like “The Dark Knight” and “Wall-E” had been shut out of voting. With more criticism over the “padded” category, the Academy subsequently stiffened their balloting requirements for earning a nomination. Credit: Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros.

This 1988 romance was nominated for four Academy Awards. Geena Davis (pictured with William Hurt) won for Best Supporting Actress. Credit: Warner Bros.

This 1990 fantasy thriller, starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two, including Best Supporting Actress Whoopi Goldberg. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Rami Malek won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

The film with the lowest Metascore score to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar was this 2011 drama, starring Tom Hanks and Thomas Horn, about a possibly autistic boy who loses his father in the 9/11 attacks. It received two nominations, including Max Von Sydow for Best Supporting Actor. Credit: Warner Bros.