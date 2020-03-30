🔥Worldwide viewers tune in to watch Londoner, 13, live stream bar mitzvah during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Viewers worldwide tuned in to watch a 13-year-old Londoner stream his bar mitzvah on YouTube from home after the coronavirus pandemic shut places of worship.

Jude Cannon and his family chose to hold the milestone event virtually, rather than miss out on an experience Jude had spent a year preparing for.

Last Wednesday, Jude read verses from the Torah from his family living room for the event, originally set to take place at Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue.

Two Rabbis and the synagogue’s choir leader linked with the family with their own video streams, which were managed by the synagogue’s secretary.

The virtual event was screened live to YouTube where family members and friends joined from around the world, including America, Switzerland, Canada and Qatar.

The YouTube video has since been viewed over 1000 times.

Jude’s dad, Adam Cannon, 46, a media lawyer, said he and his wife, TV doctor Dr Ellie Cannon, 43, were “very proud” and the event was “amazing”.

He said: “We realised we could do this and turn it into something special.

“We sent an invitation round… People who wouldn’t have been able to come to the original event were able to be part of the bar mitzvah.

“We had 268 Whatsapp messages after it ended. Afterwards Jude was on a real high – he really felt it was something special, something unique.

“We’ve now got something for posterity we would never have had beforehand.”