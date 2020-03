Russia and Turkey have agreed on a ceasefire between their forces in Syria’s Idlib province. Even on his third attempt, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is still short of a majority, which could mean an unprecedented fourth election in a row. And a U.K. court ruled that Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, had two of his daughters abducted, imprisoned and tortured. Gwen Baumgardner rounds up the world headlines from London.