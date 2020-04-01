🔥World's best teacher warns of 'burn-out' risk if online lessons are too intense🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Teachers and parents face burn-out if they attempt to recreate the intensity of a school day at home during the lockdown, one of London’s top teachers has warned.

Andria Zafirakou, named the world’s best teacher in 2018, said it is not sustainable to expect children to continue their normal timetable of lessons while they are being home-schooled.

She warned that children are spending hours at a time in front of screens for lessons broadcast on the internet.

Teachers are spending too much time online fielding questions from pupils and parents are feeling anxious about their children falling behind, while having to juggle their own work, she added.

Children are now in their second week at home after schools were closed except for the children of key workers.

Ms Zafirakou, associate deputy head of Alperton community school in Brent, said: “We are trying very much to go on as normal, teaching online. Well, actually this is not sustainable. It’s going to be impossible to keep to the strict timetable of lessons. If you have one computer in the household there is only so much online learning you can do.

“A lot of parents are not coping, and it is early days. If we carry on working like this being online all the time we will burn out and be miserable.”

She added that teachers are spending hours answering questions that pupils email them about the tasks they have been set. She said: “Kids want to make sure the teachers are there so they email them — the volume of work they are getting, they can’t cope. They are not complaining but it’s not the right way of working.”

She suggested schools could move to setting a weekly schedule of work, rather than planning work lesson by lesson. “Perhaps we should say ‘here is the English and history work for the week, we leave it to you to manage the time.’ That is the way forward. School days are designed so every minute you know what’s happening. We plan for every hour. But when I am at home I can’t work like that. It is very hard to keep the kind of pace we have in school.”

Ms Zafirakou won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize in 2018. She continues to work as an art teacher in Brent, and used her prize money to set up a charity bringing artists into deprived schools.

She has two children aged 11 and nine who she is home-schooling while continuing to work. Warning about the amount of time children are expected to spend in front of a computer, she said doing it for five hours is “very unnatural and could be harmful… vary it up by reading a book, running up and down the stairs, playing a maths board game.”

She advised parents: “Do not be hard on yourself, do what you can, and what you can’t you can’t, don’t feel guilty.”