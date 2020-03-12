The latest headlines in your inbox

The inventor of the world wide web has warned that growing online abuse of women and girls is threatening global progress towards gender equality

Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the web in 1989, said he was “seriously concerned” about the impact of harassment and other online abuse.

He has urged governments and companies to do more to stop it.

“The world has made important progress on gender equality thanks to the unceasing drive of committed champions everywhere,” he said in an open letter published on the 31st anniversary of the web.

“But I am seriously concerned that online harms facing women and girls — especially those of colour, from LGBTQ+ communities and other minority groups — threaten that progress.”

Sir Tim added: “This should concern us all. And at times like now, when coronavirus is closing offices and schools, the web becomes the only way we can continue to work, teach our children and get vital health information to keep ourselves safe.

Most girls have experienced some form of harassment online according to research from the Web Foundation, founded by Berners-Lee, and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

And some 84 per cent believe the problem is getting worse.

Sir Tim urged governments to prioritise the problem in 2020, and embed “gender equality by design” into products, policies and services, based on data and feedback from women of all backgrounds.

He said flawed artificial intelligence systems that replicate and expand existing bias and an entrenched digital gender divide – which means far fewer women globally are able to access the web compared with men – are also key factors in the continuing inequality.

“A world where so many women and girls would be deprived of such basics is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Women’s rights are human rights and are fundamental to a healthy society, from reducing poverty and disease to improving education and economic growth.”