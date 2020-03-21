🔥World Poetry Day: Slam champion Harry Baker on finding hope through despair🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

There couldn’t be a better time for World Poetry Day.

World Poetry Day aims to support diversity through poetry, and bring people together as they share the same questions and feelings – no matter where in the world they are. It is also meant to encourage a return to the tradition of reciting poetry out loud, and promote the teaching of poetry in schools.

No stranger to this is spoken word artist, poet, and author Harry Baker. He has won slam poetry contests across the globe, and in 2012 became the youngest ever winner of the World Slam Poetry Competition. To date he has given six solo TedX talks on poetry, the power of self-acceptance, and even his love of mathematics. Baker has always responded to the world around him in poetry.

His latest piece, Impossible, is in response to the growing pandemic of coronavirus, and about trying to find hope in times of despair:

Impossible, by Harry Baker

The truth is it’s too easy

to tell ourselves it’s too hard

When facing the end – that it’s too late

to even make a start

But if we take impossible to mean

that we don’t have a chance

We have lost sight of how unlikely

it was we would get this far

The way the single fish outwits the shark

by sticking with its school

They way a crescent moon outspins its dark

to once again be full

Even winter – given long enough

begins to lose its cool

What was once exceptional

now barely registers at all

The bug who finds its all too much

and shuts off everything

To then recover and have summoned up

The strength to stretch its wings

The snake so full of itself

that it cannot help but shed its skin

Or how instead of death, the hedgehog

went to bed and slept til spring

To think the earth exists at this

specific distance from the sun

Down to the angle of the axis

on which everything is spun

The fact that trees happen to breathe

That which we need inside our lungs

It would all seem impossible,

Had it not already been done.

We are so constantly surrounded that it’s easy to forget

The world is full of impossible – that hasn’t stopped us yet

Just as indeed the dos we did outdo the don’ts we didn’t,

So everything’s impossible, until it isn’t.

Flamingos and giraffes look like

they were drawn by a child

We can’t begin to comprehend

All of the ways this world is wild

None of them asked if they were possible

Before they came to be

None of them have ceased to exist

By being told they’re make believe

The thought of rivers changing course

before somebody gave a damn

Or that a tide might turn from shore

Before a line’s drawn in the sand

We cannot know how far our actions go,

The impact they might have

Sometimes the only thing that we can do

Is to do all we can

Just as the night is at its darkest

When it’s introduced to day

Just as the dry is at its harshest

In the breath before it rains

it’s easy enough to believe in something

When it’s all okay.

It is when times are at their hardest

That it’s hardest to have faith

And yet the wolf that survives

(is) the one we’re feeding the most

By making it through day to day

We see the seasons evolve

If there was never any doubt

There’d be no reason for hope

It could too late to do anything

It sure as hell is if we don’t

When it’s over and we’re no more

than old bones within the ground

Still the soil knows to grow its seeds

from what is broken down

What is lost is always lost

until the moment it is found

It only ever goes one way..

Unless we turn things round

I am tired of the doom and gloom

And self-fulfilling prophecies

I’m trying to find room to bloom

And self-fulfil the opposites

When it’s an act of revolution

To try stay remotely positive

There’s nothing wishy washy

About opting to be optimists

We are impossible to everyone who’s ever gone before

And everyone who’s yet to come will push impossible some more

Just as indeed the dos we did outdo the don’ts we didn’t,

So it will remain impossible, until it isn’t.

Harry Baker can be found on Twitter and Instagram​