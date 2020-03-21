🔥World Poetry Day: Slam champion Harry Baker on finding hope through despair🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends
There couldn’t be a better time for World Poetry Day.
World Poetry Day aims to support diversity through poetry, and bring people together as they share the same questions and feelings – no matter where in the world they are. It is also meant to encourage a return to the tradition of reciting poetry out loud, and promote the teaching of poetry in schools.
No stranger to this is spoken word artist, poet, and author Harry Baker. He has won slam poetry contests across the globe, and in 2012 became the youngest ever winner of the World Slam Poetry Competition. To date he has given six solo TedX talks on poetry, the power of self-acceptance, and even his love of mathematics. Baker has always responded to the world around him in poetry.
His latest piece, Impossible, is in response to the growing pandemic of coronavirus, and about trying to find hope in times of despair:
World Slam Poetry Competition winner Harry Baker (Ali Johnstone)
Impossible, by Harry Baker
The truth is it’s too easy
to tell ourselves it’s too hard
When facing the end – that it’s too late
to even make a start
But if we take impossible to mean
that we don’t have a chance
We have lost sight of how unlikely
it was we would get this far
The way the single fish outwits the shark
by sticking with its school
They way a crescent moon outspins its dark
to once again be full
Even winter – given long enough
begins to lose its cool
What was once exceptional
now barely registers at all
The bug who finds its all too much
and shuts off everything
To then recover and have summoned up
The strength to stretch its wings
The snake so full of itself
that it cannot help but shed its skin
Or how instead of death, the hedgehog
went to bed and slept til spring
To think the earth exists at this
specific distance from the sun
Down to the angle of the axis
on which everything is spun
The fact that trees happen to breathe
That which we need inside our lungs
It would all seem impossible,
Had it not already been done.
We are so constantly surrounded that it’s easy to forget
The world is full of impossible – that hasn’t stopped us yet
Just as indeed the dos we did outdo the don’ts we didn’t,
So everything’s impossible, until it isn’t.
Flamingos and giraffes look like
they were drawn by a child
We can’t begin to comprehend
All of the ways this world is wild
None of them asked if they were possible
Before they came to be
None of them have ceased to exist
By being told they’re make believe
The thought of rivers changing course
before somebody gave a damn
Or that a tide might turn from shore
Before a line’s drawn in the sand
We cannot know how far our actions go,
The impact they might have
Sometimes the only thing that we can do
Is to do all we can
Just as the night is at its darkest
When it’s introduced to day
Just as the dry is at its harshest
In the breath before it rains
it’s easy enough to believe in something
When it’s all okay.
It is when times are at their hardest
That it’s hardest to have faith
And yet the wolf that survives
(is) the one we’re feeding the most
By making it through day to day
We see the seasons evolve
If there was never any doubt
There’d be no reason for hope
It could too late to do anything
It sure as hell is if we don’t
When it’s over and we’re no more
than old bones within the ground
Still the soil knows to grow its seeds
from what is broken down
What is lost is always lost
until the moment it is found
It only ever goes one way..
Unless we turn things round
I am tired of the doom and gloom
And self-fulfilling prophecies
I’m trying to find room to bloom
And self-fulfil the opposites
When it’s an act of revolution
To try stay remotely positive
There’s nothing wishy washy
About opting to be optimists
We are impossible to everyone who’s ever gone before
And everyone who’s yet to come will push impossible some more
Just as indeed the dos we did outdo the don’ts we didn’t,
So it will remain impossible, until it isn’t.
Harry Baker can be found on Twitter and Instagram