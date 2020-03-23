🔥World of Warcraft players get double experience to encourage staying in and playing games🔥

Blizzard want you to stay indoors and play games due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company has given you the perfect excuse.

World of Warcraft players will see a new buff when they log in called the Winds of Wisdom, which increased all experience points earned by 100 per cent. The offer will run from now until April 20.

The news was announced on WoW’s official website along with a statement:

“If you’re staying inside and find yourself returning to Azeroth, or if you’re levelling another character (or two), you’ll be getting a special bonus to help you on your way”, the post reads.

(Blizzard Entertainment)

The Winds of Wisdom experience increases applies to everyone playing the game, regardless of which edition you have.

With double experience, you’ll blast through the wall you might’ve hit during some levels, so why not go show those unloved, under-levelled Priest alts some love?

The coronavirus continues to have a huge impact on the world, with the UK facing tougher restrictions on people’s movement after many flouted coronavirus social distancing rules at the weekend by flocking to parks and beaches.

Prime minister Boris Johnson warned Britain could face an Italy-style lockdown if warnings were not heeded within the next 24 hours.

It came as schools were preparing for a “challenging” situation amid concerns more pupils than expected could turn up despite them being officially closed last week.