🔥World leaders and survivors return to Auschwitz to mark 75 years of liberation🔥

More than 200 Holocaust survivors returned to Auschwitz to commemorate 75 years since the Nazi death camp was liberated.

Survivors stood in the space where many of them were parted from their families for the last time.

They were joined by dignitaries including the Duchess of Cornwall and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Holocaust Memorial Day.

A service was held in a tent erected around the camp’s gate house, referred to as the Gate of Death by prisoners.

Following the ceremony, which included speeches from survivors of the camp, those attending walked 700m alongside the railway lines which brought prisoners to Auschwitz.

At the end of the walk, candles were placed at the main monument to pay tribute to victims of the Holocaust.

Among the survivors was Renee Salt, 90, who travelled from her home in London to return to the camp where she was taken aged 15.

Mrs Salt, who returns to the camp regularly to tell visitors her story, said: ‘The first few times I went it felt terrible, I was shaking all the time I was so nervous. But, you get used to anything.’

She saw her father for the last time after arriving at the camp in 1944, aged 15.

Mrs Salt added: ‘He jumped off the train, I jumped after him and by the time I got off he had disappeared like into thin air.

‘I never saw him again. He went without a kiss, without a goodbye, he just disappeared.’

Also there to mark the anniversary was Hannah Lewis, who was born in Poland in 1937 and forced to march to a labour camp in 1943.

Her mother was shot by German police in the camp, where Mrs Lewis, 82, stayed until she was liberated by a Soviet soldier.

She later moved to London to live with her great aunt and uncle.

A spokeswoman for the duchess said she was ‘so pleased’ the two survivors, who she met at the ceremony, had been able to make it to the event.

More than 40 national delegations from across the world attended the ceremony.

In London, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lit candles during the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Methodist Central Hall.

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps, was established in 1940 in German-occupied Poland, near the city of Oswiecim.

More than 1.1 million men, women, and children died there, of whom an estimated one million were Jewish.

Auschwitz was liberated on January 27 1945 when Soviet soldiers reached the camp.