🔥World Health Organization says the COVID-19 death rate is 3.4 per cent, but Trump isn’t buying it🔥

The World Health Organization (WHO) now reports that the estimated death rate for people infected with coronavirus is 3.4 per cent, but U.S. President Donald Trump is skeptical.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he thought the fatality estimate was false, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity — because lower severity cases are going unreported as people recover.

President Trump never said you SHOULD go to work with coronavirus. He said many people don’t REALIZE they have coronavirus because it’s mild enough they continue their lives… including going to work. Big difference. Liberals are lying. pic.twitter.com/9eF6Pz0jde — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 5, 2020

“Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” Trump said. “Now, this is just my hunch … based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild.”

Trump said his reasoning came from evidence that points to some infected people getting better quickly, without seeing or contacting a doctor. This number, he said, can’t be counted among the total number of coronavirus cases.

According to Business Insider “experts predict that the percentage of deaths will decrease in the longer term since milder cases of COVID-19 are probably going undiagnosed.”

The WHO previously estimated the death rate to be approximately two per cent, but Trump’s speculation puts the number even lower than that.

“So I think that that number is very high. Personally, I would say the number is way under one per cent,” he said.

Trump suggested that some people “get better, just by sitting around and even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better.”

The WHO recommends that unwell people self-isolate if, in the last 14 days, they have visited areas where the coronavirus is spreading. They stress that people should stay home even if they have mild symptoms.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is at least 160 across 17 states. 11 infected people in the U.S. have died.

In the interview, Trump compared COVID-19 to the flu. But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, has publicly said that the virus is much deadlier than the flu.

“Globally, about 3.4 per cent of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than one per cent of those infected,” Tedros said. “While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease.”

What do you need to know about COVID-19?

WHAT IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illness in humans and animals. In humans, they can range from the common cold to the more dangerous Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The current coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it has never been observed in humans before.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. In more serious cases, those infected can experience trouble breathing.

The time between catching the virus and beginning to experience symptoms can range from 1-14 days.

HOW DO YOU AVOID GETTING INFECTED?

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand wipe, avoid touching your face and keep distance from people showing symptoms.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS BEEN?

The virus, which originated December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 96,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 3,300 deaths

HOW DEADLY IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

The death rate for those infected with the virus is roughly 3.4 per cent. Around 80 per cent of people recover without special treatment and one in six people fall seriously ill. Older people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus.

HOW MANY IN CANADA ARE INFECTED?

Canada currently has 34 cases.