🔥World Health Organisation says 85% of coronavirus cases reported over past day were in Europe and US🔥

Some 85 per cent of coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours were in Europe and the US, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed.

The Covid-19 pandemic originated in China at the end of 2019, but cases have since skyrocketed in other parts of the world.

The virus outbreak has infected more than 382,000 people worldwide, with at least 16,500 deaths so far.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday that there were now cases in almost every country and that the global spread is “accelerating”.

He told a news conference: “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases. Eleven days for the second 100,000 and just four days for the third 100,000”.

Over 16,000 people have died after being infected with coronavirus.

And Dr Ghebreyesus added that he would be asking leaders around the world to take on the virus more aggressively and boost production of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

