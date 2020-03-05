🔥World Book Day: the best books to look forward to in 2020🔥
If you’ve already waivered from your New Year’s resolution to read more books, World Book Day marks the perfect time to get back into reading.
Luckily, there are plenty of new books to look forward to in 2020 – from the new Marian Keyes novel that dropped last month, to Dolly Alderton’s fictional debut and a Booker winner Graham Swift’s latest page-turner.
Whether you’re aiming to read one book per month, smash out a novel a week or simply bump up your summer holiday reading list, below is our pick of what to devour this year.
January
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir by Anna Wiener
Release date: January 23, 2020
After leaving New York and her job in publishing for a tech start-up in San Francisco, Anna Wiener’s rose-tinted glasses soon dull as she discovers a world of casual sexism and technology addiction.
February
Grown Ups by Marian Keyes
Release date: February 6, 2020
The latest novel from the beloved Irish author, Grown Ups delves into the Casey family whose secrets start to spill after one member gets concussed.
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women White Feminists Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Release date: February 25, 2020
Required reading for any feminist, Kendall explores why mainstream feminism neglects to see how race, class, sexual orientation and disability intersects with gender with a clear-eyed assessment of how to fix it.
Here We Are by Graham Swift
Release date: February 27, 2020
Set in Brighton in 1959 — this end-of-the-pier story from the Booker winner tells of the off-stage drama between a magician, his assistant and compère.
March
The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel
Release date: March 5, 2020
The long-awaited conclusion to the Wolf Hall trilogy comes in at a whopping 912 pages, tracing the final years of Thomas Cromwell.
Our House is on Fire by Malena and Beata Ernman, Svante and Greta Thunberg
Release date: March 5, 2020
After the Swedish teenage climate change activist captivated the world in 2019, Greta Thunberg along with her sister, opera singer mother and actor father write about the story of a family led to confront a crisis.
Capital and Ideology by Thomas Picketty
Release date: March 10, 2020
Arguments for participatory socialism from this revolutionary thinker the book is described as ‘a retelling of global history, a scathing critique of contemporary politics, and a bold proposal for a new and fairer economic system’.
This Lovely City by Louise Hare
Release date: March 12, 2020
A post-war novel that transports readers to Brixton’s Windrush community in the 1950s following jazz musician Lawrie Matthews as he tours Soho’s music halls and rallies with his local community.
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Release date: March 31, 2020
The protagonist reflects on her relationship with her English teacher 17 years later when he’s accused of sexual assault by another former student.
April
The Better Half by Sharon Moalem
Release date: April 7, 2020
Physician explains why women are genetically superior and makes a case that, genetically, females are stronger than males at every stage of life.
If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Release date: April 23, 2020
A debut novel about four young women struggling to survive in Seoul, where extreme plastic surgery is as commonplace as routine as getting a haircut.
Clothes and Other Things That Matter by Alexandra Shulman
Release date: April 23, 2020
The former British Vogue editor on the meaning of clothes and why we wear them, a must-read memoir for even those beyond the fashion set.
Death in her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh
Release date: April 23, 2020
An elderly widow is caught up in a murder mystery when she finds a note in the woods that says: “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.”
The Ratline by Philippe Sands
Release date: April 23, 2020
Love, lies and justice following the trail of Nazi fugitive SS Brigadesführer Otto Freiherr von Wächter, who was indicted for mass murder at the end of WWII in 1945 and spent three years hiding in the Austrian Alps.
Skincare by Caroline Hirons
Release date: April 30, 2020
The internet’s authority on skincare, Caroline Hiron’s debut non-fiction book is a no nonsense guide to skincare – and getting the nation off face wipes for good.
May
What Have I Done? An honest memoir about surviving post-natal mental illness by Laura Dockrill
Release date: May 7, 2020
Children’s author and Adele’s best friend recounts her period of post-partum psychosis and the recovery that came with it.
June
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Release date: June 9, 2020
A new novel, again set in Naples, from the best-selling author of My Brilliant Friend.
Olive by Emma Gannon
Release date: June 11, 2020
Host of the acclaimed Ctrl Alt Delete podcast, Emma Gannon will release her debut novel, Olive, this June which sees the titular character navigate life when her best friends start to branch away into marriage and motherhood.
July
Summer by Ali Smith
Release date: July 2, 2020
The finale to her seasonal quartet, written as it happens. Smith’s fourth and final instalment is separate to the former three but interconnected, just as the seasons are.
The Hungover Games by Sophie Heawood
Release date: July 2, 2020
Heawood’s wry account of her journey into motherhood when she finds herself pregnant and single with a penchant for partying.
How Do We Know We’re Doing It Right: & Other Essays on Modern Life by Pandora Sykes
Release date: July 16, 2020
A collection of essays from the journalist and podcast host that touch on happiness to wellness; womanhood to consumerism and the anxieties and agendas that consume our lives.
Fall: The Last Days of Robert Maxwell by John Preston
Release date: July 16, 2020
True-life investigation of the rise and fall of the notorious business tycoon Robert Maxwell, by the writer of A Very English Scandal.
Boris Johnson by Tom Bower
Release date: July 2020
After Corbyn, the biographer nobody wants turns his attention to the PM.
October
Ghosts by Dolly Alderton
Release date: October 15, 2020
Popular podcaster, columnist and award-winning writer of Everything I Know About Love, Dolly Alderton’s debut novel will focus on the world of online dating – specifically the phenomenon of ‘ghosting’.
