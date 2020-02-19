🔥Workwear bags: big bags are back in fashion, and they are perfect for work🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

We have good news for anyone who’s struggling to fit their life into their bag.

The sartorially adorable but practically useless trend of the micro-bag is fading in the rear view mirror of fashion’s figurative car as the industry hurtles towards the next big bag trend.

And there’s emphasis on the big here. In fact, they’re supersized.

The news will come as a relief to those craving practicality from a fashion trend, particularly when we have laptops, gym kits and make-up to cart around, as we hop from our desks to dinner and everything in between.

The spring/summer 2020 catwalks were awash with some seriously XXL bags. Bottega Veneta, the Italian brand which any influencer worth their followers is sporting, churned out some very OTT totes during its Milan Fashion Week show in September, as did Giorgio Armani.

Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2020 (IMAXtree)

While in New York, Gabriella Hearst created a bag so bag you could probably fit your whole house inside. Whether flung over the shoulder, or nonchalantly slung across the body, these bags were big. Really big.

But, as eye-catching as the catwalk’s offerings were, there is a way of channelling the “bigger is better” bag trend in a slightly more demure, office-friendly way. Hill & Friends, the British bag brand founded by ex-Mulberry designer Emma Hill has some roomy offerings, as does Mary-Kate and Ashley’s covetably minimal brand, The Row.

Gabriella Hearst spring/summer 2020 (IMAXtree)

For some colour-popping options, look no further than Natasha Zinko or Marni. Or, for a ‘gram-friendly monogram, check out Burberry.

Whether you rock it à la catwalk or tone – and size – it down a peg or two, one thing’s for sure, it’s time to jazz up that commute – and sartorial work-wardrobe.

Scroll through the gallery above for the best laptop-friendly bags to invest in for work.