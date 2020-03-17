🔥Working together across borders is the only way to beat this deadly threat🔥

Albert Camus’ great novel La Peste (The Plague), might sound like a miserable recommendation as we seek out reading to fill the gaps around homeworking and squabbling with our pent-up families. Yet it has insight into the extremity of contagion on every page. “There have been as many plagues as wars in history,” Camus writes. “Yet always plagues and wars take people equally by surprise.”

Written in the bleak aftermath of the Second World War in France, the point seems horribly obvious today. Where are the superforecasters when you need them? Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, points out that the problem with the fashionability of super-prognosticators is that they end up foreseeing a lot of things which are modestly useful to know, but are no better at predicting events which really rock the world than any other form of foresight — from financial crises to viral outbreaks.

Covid-19 is a stern test of what democratic politics is there to deliver: hard decisions in fraught times, against the clock and with a host of unknowns in tow. Leaders have to decide pretty quickly what kind of figure they want to cut. They can no longer dodge the media or boycott broadcasters.

Radical dreams of reinventing societies suddenly look like naive distractions from the urgency of practical national well-being, as we figure out how to deal with health and social implications, and the need for a massive package of support to cushion the blows to so many small businesses.

Very soon, the clamour will turn from complaints about the initial handling of the disease to comparisons of the fiscal boosts and loans which other countries are starting to offer at scale to compensate small businesses and individual traders for lost income — and a scant offer (so far) from the Chancellor to delay tax.

Anne McElvoy

To a large degree, however, those in power are acting to type in the present crisis, which is part of the problem. Autocrats use the centralising impetus of emergencies to consolidate their grip on power — early mistakes by China’s president Xi Jinping in getting to grips with the first outbreak Wuhan were quickly covered up by a compliant political system and media.

Russia watched the theatre of its supreme court this week, opening the route for Vladimir Putin to stay in power de facto until the mid 2030s. The Kremlin duly implies that a world stricken by plague and economic instability needs continuity of leadership with no challenges to it.

However, it is not only the dictatorial who revert to a focus on their own borders and a kind of national embodiment of responses to an international virus. Emmanuel Macron has cracked down on all everyday activity, including gatherings and going for walks. Angela Merkel has warned against internal travel, kiboshing the idea that working from home might be a pleasant excuse for long weekends away. Institutional Europe, having had a long argument about how open its borders should be, has decided that the EU visa-free Schengen Area should be closed off from countries beyond it, while Germany and France are now the two countries at the heart of institutional Europe — united by a close frontier.

These measures may turn out to be justified — though at this point, it is hard to tell the ultimately beneficial from the wholly useless. Here, the PM swayed from reliance on “flattening the curve” of the disease’s spread by slowing it and a staged retreat from public contact, to suggesting we avoid going to the pub or social gatherings, without quite telling us not to do so. There were a few half-hearted tweets from Cabinet ministers about the brilliant, reassuring, insightful decisions of their leadership but even the most proficient political snake-oil salesmen know that this is grounded in hope rather than absolute confidence.

Personally, I would not warm to President Macron telling me not to talk to anyone in the street under penalty of arrest — it has all the hallmarks a wild overreaction. I would also think Chancellor Merkel’s new-found fondness for closing borders, having lectured the UK for so long on importance of freedom of movement, a bit startling too. The border-closing fetish, as the EU Commission has tried to argue, is a case of bolting the door long after the virus has bolted across the continent.

I do not think any government would easily find an ideal balance between public reassurance and national peculiarities, seasoned with a dose of panicky measures. But the bigger picture is that coronavirus is blasting away a lot of overly convenient clusters of belief.

For one thing, it raises awkward questions about why an EU which has consolidated against the threat of Brexit, or which argued for crossborder settlement of refugees when people were fleeing from war in 2015, reverts so fast to decisions by individual governments in extremis this time. This is before the arguments begin in earnest about who will pay what to shore up a eurozone which will be unable to avoid serious recession.

The trouble with closing borders is that it gets hard to agree when to reopen them and for what. If member states cannot uphold important supply chains across borders, the single market is going to look like a hollowed-out idea.

However, the retrenchment in Europe toward national priorities and distraction of a crisis set to last for months rules out the likelihood of a quick-fix trade deal for the UK or even much attention being given to ways to decrease future frictions when Britain’s transition period end and post-EU life begins in earnest. So far, national responses have trumped arguments for concerted international responses.

However, the ultimate remedies — from vaccines to treatment protocols and finding quick-acting ways to ease the economic headaches of our modern plague — will require that countries on a relatively small landmass keep talking to each other. In the din of all our domestic preoccupations, we better not lose that habit.

Anne McElvoy is senior editor at The Economist