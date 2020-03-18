🔥Working from home? Here are the best Instagram accounts to follow🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As offices empty out and our homes become the new norm, it seems tempting to roll from bed to armchair, biscuits in hand.

But all-day-every-day pyjamas and pot noodles isn’t your thing, here are some of the best Instagrams to follow whilst working from home that will put a spring in your step.

For lunchtime inspiration

Now that the good old Pret Posh Cheese and Pickle baguette is off the menu, use your lunch break to whizz up some of the surprisingly simple culinary delights posted on @food52.

For at-home office ideas

Tired of staring at your rickety kitchen table? Use some of the time you would have spent hovering by the printer to plan your at-home office vibe with a little help from @chicoffice.

For a pick-me-up

On your tea break, head to @newyorkercartoons for a laugh and erm, a very good use of your time.

For a bit of greenery

Brighten up your day with a bit of the countryside and Charlie McCormick’s never ending supply of prize winning Dahlias at @mccormickcharlie.

For cleaning up your act

Spotted a dust bunny? Head over to @mrshinchhome, the queen of motivational cleaning inspo, for tips of how to make your new office sparkle.