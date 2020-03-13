WORKING Coronavirus concerns send St. Louis shopping: What are you seeing?

An unidentified woman leaving Olive Supermarket in University City wears a mask and gloves on Monday, March 9, 2020, as she returns her shopping cart. Because of recent reports of people in St. Louis County testing positive for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, people appear to be taking caution in public spaces. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

As the coronavirus leads to events being canceled and large public gatherings banned across St. Louis, people are

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

