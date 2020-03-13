(Reuters) – An employee at California’s largest oil refinery tested positive for the coronavirus and, along with a few other workers, went into self-quarantine on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Los Angeles Refinery is the state’s largest producer of gasoline, with the ability to process 363,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of crude oil into fuels.

The Carson, California, plant is continuing regular operations, the people said. The refinery is believed to be the first in the United States with a reported worker illness.

A Marathon spokesman did not reply to requests for comment.

The pandemic has infected nearly 1,900 people in the United States and 141,000 worldwide, killed more than 5,000 and shuttered schools, sports arenas and offices. California’s about 250 reported cases place it third in the United States, behind Washington and New York states.

The employee at the Los Angeles Refinery reported to the plant’s health office and went into quarantine. How the person may have contracted the virus was not known by the sources.

Marathon is the largest U.S. refiner, operating 16 refineries with a combined capacity to process 3 million bpd of crude oil, or 16% of national capacity.