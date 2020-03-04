work-paused-at-f-35-jet-assembly-facility-in-japan-due-to-coronavirus,-pentagon-says

🔥Work paused at F-35 jet assembly facility in Japan due to coronavirus, Pentagon says🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Work at the F-35 fighter-jet factory in Japan has paused for a week due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday.

F-35 jets are made at a Lockheed Martin factory in Ft. Worth, Texas but allies assemble jets for themselves at two final assembly and check out facilities (FACO) in Japan and Italy.

“In Japan, I believe they shut down the FACO for a week,” Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, told reporters on the sidelines of a defense conference in Washington.

Still, deliveries were not impacted, Lord said.

At the F-35 plant in Italy, “Lockheed has directed their employees to work from home,” Lord said.

A Lockheed Martin representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Related Posts

obamas’-portraits-going-on-tour-next-year

Obamas’ Portraits Going On Tour Next Year

John koli
barr:-trump-tweets-about-doj-“make-it-impossible-for-me-to-do-my-job”

🔥Barr: Trump tweets about DOJ “make it impossible for me to do my job”🔥

mariya smith
greedy-advisers-&apos;wrongly-transferred-40-billion-of-direct-benefit-pensions&apos;

🔥Greedy advisers 'wrongly transferred £40 billion of direct benefit pensions'🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *