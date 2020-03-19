🔥Work continuing on Liverpool's new £50m training base amid club-wide coronavirus shutdown🔥

Construction work on Liverpool’s new first-team training complex in Kirkby is continuing despite the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Reds took steps to implement government advice on social distancing by closing all stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and both the museum and cafe at Anfield.

All activity at Melwood had already been voluntarily suspended last Friday, while staff based at the club’s city-centre offices on Chapel Street were advised to work from home where possible.

However, the building of a new £50m training complex situated next to the current academy facility has yet to be halted.

Standard Sport understands that building contractors McLaughlin and Harvey are taking a ‘business as usual’ approach until more drastic steps to halt the spread of Covid-19 are enforced.

The current government guidance for employers suggests only that they should encourage working from home wherever possible.

Should those guidelines harden in the coming weeks, however, work on Liverpool’s new training base is all but certain to be stopped.

And it is likely that any such interruption would delay completion beyond its current scheduled summer date.

This could cause further issues for the Reds, who have already agreed to sell the site of their current training ground to not-for-profit affordable housing provider Torus.