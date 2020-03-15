🔥Woolwich stabbing: Man found with serious injuries after being attacked in south east London🔥

A guy in his 20s has been stabbed in south east London. 

Police were called just before 3.30pm to Academy Road, at the junction with Shooters Hill, in Woolwich.

The person, thought to be in his 20s, was found with serious injuries. He is being treated at the scene.

Officers are awaiting an update into his condition.

A crime scene and road closures come in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, images or video which could assist police, are asked to call 101 ref CAD 4426/15 March.

