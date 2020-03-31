🔥Woodmancote murders: Residents' shock as family of four and dog found dead in West Sussex village🔥

Residents have spoken of their shock after a family of four and a dog were found dead in a small village in West Sussex.

Officers went to a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester, at 6.45pm on Monday evening after receiving a call from someone who was concerned about the family’s wellbeing.

When police arrived they found the bodies of two adults and two children. All four are believed to be from the same family.

Police said they are treating the deaths as murder but are not yet looking for any suspects.

Woodmancote residents have spoken of their shock.

Villager Ian Richardson said: “I have never heard anything like that before, really.

“I think we consider ourselves a low crime area.”

Mr Richardson said he didn’t know the people who lived in the house, although Woodmancote is generally a close community, he added.

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident contained to one property and in these early stages of the investigation we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue. Specialist officers have been deployed to support the investigation and we’re urging anyone with any information to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult and challenging time.”