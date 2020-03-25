Wondering what road construction is happening right now? Check the Road Crew live chat

Wondering about road work? Ask the experts your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

St. Charles County reported a third case; officials say there’s a second case at a Missouri military base.

Lockdown looms for Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases jumped to 47. Most sick people across St. Louis still can’t get tested for the coronavirus.

Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements. St. Louis leaders differ on closing City Hall. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo won’t be held until 2021.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

The “stay at home” order kicks in at 5 p.m. in Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases reach 73. And thousands of hourly workers across the region, and millions across the country, can’t work from home. There is no work.