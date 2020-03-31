Wondering what road construction is continuing? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Wondering about road work? Ask the experts your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Here’s where to keep track of Sunday’s developments.

At least 100 inmates will be freed from the St. Louis County Justice Center over concern about spreading the coronavirus. Another six deaths in Missouri and Illinois were reported. And the Missouri governor wants a federal disaster declaration. Some of Wednesday’s developments in the pandemic.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Jobless claims nationwide soar to 3.3 million and explode in Missouri. More calls to free prisoners during the pandemic. The Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis shuts down. Some Illinois community health centers could close because of the virus. These are some of Thursday’s developments.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spokesmen for both the police and the mayor’s office declined to comment on the health status of public employees.

Missouri mobilizes the National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. A St. Clair County woman becomes the first virus death in the Metro East. Lincoln County reports its first two cases. Build-a-Bear closes all its stores. And business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. These are Friday’s developments.

Storms should end by Saturday night and yield to a spectacular Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

The county on Wednesday reported four new cases of people with the coronavirus. It has so far recorded one death, a man in his 70s.