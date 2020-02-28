🔥Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Captain Marvel's Brie Larson join forces for DC-Marvel crossover selfies🔥

They may star in rival comic book franchises, but Gal Gadot and Brie Larson are all about “love, not war.”

The Wonder Woman actress, 34, and the Captain Marvel star, 30, both posted an identical pair of selfies on Instagram, taken at the Academy Awards earlier this month.

The first snap showed a laughing Larson with her arms around Gadot’s neck in a play fight, while the two women smile for the camera in the second.

They each captioned the snaps: “Make love, not war.”

Alongside Alien star Sigourney Weaver, the pair introduced Eimear Noone, the first ever woman to conduct the orchestra at the Oscars, before she led the orchestra in a medley of nominated scores at the ceremony.

Appearing on stage at the Dolby Theatre, Larson said it was “an absolute honour to stand beside my fellow superhero Gal and the woman who paved the way for us, Sigourney Weaver.”

Larson and Gadot were joined by Sigourney Weaver, centre, at the Oscars (Getty Images)

Weaver then joked: “The three of us make a powerful combination and just now we decided that after the show, we’re gonna start our own fight club!”

Larson then quipped that “the winner will get a lifetime supply of deodorant, sushi and tequila,” before Gadot suggested that “the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.”

Weaver concluded: “Kidding aside, we just want to stand here together and say all women are superheroes.”

Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana in Wonder Woman sequel 1984 this summer, which will see her reunite with director Patty Jenkins, who was the first woman to direct a major superhero film, and co-stars Chris Pine and Robin Wright.

The 2017 Wonder Woman standalone film gave Jenkins the biggest ever domestic box office opening for a female director. The movie eventually became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, beating the record previously held by Phyllida Lloyd’s Mamma Mia!

It was reported in January that a sequel to Larson’s Captain Marvel film is in the works at Marvel.