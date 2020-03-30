🔥Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Compares The Coronavirus To A World War🔥

After coming under fire for her controversial “Imagine” video, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has just shared another post to support the medical personnel who are fighting the COVID-19, while comparing the pandemic to a World War.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for communities all around the world in their fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. With more than half a million confirmed patients and over 35,000 fatalities, the World Health Organization has officially declared the situation a global pandemic and asked people to quarantine themselves at home to help curb the spread of the disease.

Of course, as you’d expect, there are still a lot of folks that aren’t taking the situation as seriously as they should, even a renowned celebrity like Evangeline Lilly. As such, her colleagues and co-stars in Hollywood have taken it upon themselves to encourage people in these trying times and ask them to remain indoors. Some of these efforts have backfired, though, with Gal Gadot receiving a whole lot of backlash for her “cringe-inducing” cover of John Lennon’s Imagine.

That hasn’t stopped Wonder Woman from continuing to voice support for those who are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19, though. In fact, Gadot recently took to Instagram to share Zachary Levi’s post which depicted medical personnel as the heroes of Justice League, with the caption reading:

“I think this is one of the best summations I’ve seen in regard to the medical personnel around the globe, as they are currently on the front lines of fighting what is the closest thing to a world war most of us have ever seen. Make sure to be extra kind and extra patient and extra helpful to those that are helping the most. And may we continue to lift them, their patients, and the rest of us, all up in petitions of grace and safety and covering during such a time as this. #doctorsareheroes #themaskedmavens.”

While that comparison is questionable at best, it’s an apt interpretation of the fact that all 194 countries in the world are currently fighting the disease.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins’ sequel to Wonder Woman has been delayed for two months due to the current pandemic, but even then, the movie could skip theatrical release altogether and arrive on digital platforms. Either way, fans may end up having to wait a bit longer to see Gal Gadot return as Princess Diana on the big screen.