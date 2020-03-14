The Coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the headlines, causing delays, postponements and cancellations of thousands of events across the world. With hundreds of millions of dollars in production budgets and potential billions of dollars in box office revenue at stake, the movie business is also caught up in the panic in a big way, with high-profile blockbusters getting their release dates shifted on a daily basis.

After initially delaying the Chinese release, Disney’s Mulan is now being held back entirely, No Time to Die has been pushed back seven months, and the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has been delayed by almost a year. On top of that, A Quiet Place Part II has also been shelved for the time being, while the pending release of The New Mutants has been halted, too, although the famously troubled comic book flick is probably used to that by now.

While Warner Bros. are one of the few major studios that haven’t stopped production on their mega-budget movies as of yet, with both The Batman and The Matrix 4 set to continue shooting, a new rumor hints that highly-anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 may not end up hitting theaters in June as initially planned.

The latest entry in the DCEU quietly removed the countdown clock to release from all social media profiles, which has set alarm bells ringing that Diana Prince’s second solo adventure may become the latest to fall victim to the havoc that the Coronavirus is wreaking on all aspects of culture and society. While Warner Bros. have yet to comment publicly, given the rate that these sort of movies are being delayed, it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to hear we have to wait a little longer for Wonder Woman 1984.