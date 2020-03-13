The FA Women’s Super League (WSL) and Championship have both been suspended as part of English football’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, it was announced following emergency meetings that the professional game in England would be postponed until at least April 3.

The decision was taken collectively by a number of governing bodies and encompasses the Premier League, EFL, England internationals and the top-two tiers of women’s football.

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest,” read Friday’s statement.

“This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of Clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus.

“The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

“In addition, Clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings.

“Whilst the EFL Board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the Government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.

“A further update on these plans will be given post an EFL Board Meeting next week.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the Government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”

Manchester City currently top the WSL amid a three-way title battle with Chelsea and Arsenal, with the latter due to face north London rivals Tottenham this weekend before the decision was made to suspend all competitions.

In the Championship, Aston Villa sit top with a six-point cushion to closest challengers Sheffield United.