🔥Women's Prize for Fiction longlist for 2020 revealed🔥

The Women’s Prize for Fiction – the UK’s most prestigious annual literary awards celebrating fiction by female authors – is back and the longlist has been announced.

Now in its 25th year, the 2020 longlist comprises of 16 titles and includes last year’s Booker Prize co-winner, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

Two of 2019’s most talked about books – Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams – also make the list, as does Hilary Mantel’s newly released The Mirror and the Light.

The shortlist will be announced on April 22 and the winner will be awarded on June 3 at an awards ceremony in London. The winning author receives a cheque for £30,000 and a limited-edition bronze figurine known as a ‘Bessie’, created and donated by artist Grizel Niven.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist 2020

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara

Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

Actress by Anne Enright

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

Nightingale Point by Luan Goldie

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

How We Disappeared by Jing-Jing Lee

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Girl by Edna O’ Brien

Hamnet by Maggie O’ Farrell

Weather by Jenny Offill

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

This year’s judges include chair and businesswoman, Martha Lane Fox; writer, Scarlett Curtis; co-founder of the Black British Business Awards, Melanie Eusebe; author and comedian, Viv Groskop; and bestselling author, Paula Hawkins.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction judges 2020, (left to right) Scarlet Curtis, Paula Hawkins, Martha Lane Fox, Melanie Eusebe and Viv Groskop (Women’s Prize for Fiction)

Of the longlist announcement, Fox says: “Ahead of the longlist meeting I was anxious that the negotiations between judges might be as arduous as Brexit, but it was an absolute delight to pick our final 16 books. Entries for the Prize’s 25th year have been spectacular and we revelled in the variety, depth, humanity and joy of the writing – we hope everyone else will too.”

This year’s list included six debut authors, a previous winner (Ann Patchett, for Bel Canto) and three previously shortlisted authors (Ann Patchett, for The Magician’s Assistant and State of Wonder; Anne Enright, for The Forgotten Waltz and The Green Road and Hilary Mantel, for Beyond Black, Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies).