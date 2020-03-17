🔥Women's Euro 2021 dates to be be decided over summer, Uefa confirms🔥

UEFA can make your final decision on the dates of the women’s 2021 European Championship on the summer, with the tournament likely to be delayed per year.

The governing body announced on Tuesday that the men’s Euro 2020 was to be postponed for per year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a choice which is likely to have a knock-on effect for several other tournaments.

The brand new dates for the men’s Euros are actually June 11 to July 11, 2021, with the women’s Euros scheduled to start out on July 7 at Old Trafford.

The men’s competition was because of be staged across 12 European cities prior to the delay and the tournaments could be staged back-to-back next summer.

However, several national FAs expect the women’s finals to be postponed.

It could leave Phil Neville’s Lionesses side with a three-year gap between major tournaments without competitive fixtures, given that they need not be eligible for the Euros as hosts.

Neville can be because of manage a Team GB side at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics however the Games are increasingly in doubt.

In a statement announcing the delay to Euro 2020, UEFA said: “Decisions on dates for other UEFA competitions, whether club or national team for women or men, will undoubtedly be taken and announced in due course.”