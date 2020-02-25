🔥Women Tech Charge: every single episode from Evening Standard's tech podcast🔥

Season two of the Evening Standard’s women in tech podcast, Women Tech Charge, has wrapped up.

Hosted by Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, the CEO of STEMettes.org, the second series built on the work of the first by highlighting some of the incredible women revolutionising our lives across STEM.

The first series featured conversations with Rikke Rosenlund, who is helping us all have some pet love in our lives with BorrowMyDoggy and Louise Broni-Mensah, who is ensuring we all have a good night out with Shoobs.com. Catch up on season one here.

The second season invited women from across STEM to offer up their stories, whether it’s the head of composition at LucasFilm creating those incredible visual effects in Star Wars, or the AI researcher examining the ways the new technology is influencing our lives.

It’s important to showcase female role models in the industry in order to inspire the next generation of tech talent. According to research by the Institute of Coding, 41 per cent of young people think there is a lack of female role models in tech, as over 34 per cent think there are unequal opportunities for women in the industry. Women Tech Charge seeks to break down these barriers.

You can find Women Tech Charge in your favourite podcast app or catch up with every episode right here.

Episode One: Rachel Riley, mathematician and Countdown presenter

Rachel Riley is the first woman to kick off the new series of Women Tech Charge.

During the episode, she chats to Imafidon about her love of maths, how she ended up on Countdown, what more needs to be done to promote maths as a career path, and her new campaign to end online trolling with MP Lucy Powell.

“The internet is being used in a way now by extremists, to mess with democracy and to incite hatred. I’m supporting a bill, by Lucy Powell, to make forum runners liable for material that’s on there,” she tells Imafidon.

“If you went on the street and said this kind of stuff you would get arrested but you can do it online with tens of thousands of people in these groups and there’s no consequences. So we need to change that.”

Episode Two: Emma Lawton, graphic designer and apps lead at Parkinson’s UK

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 29, Emma Lawton has since made it her mission to explore the ways technology can change people’s lives.

A turn on a BBC documentary saw Microsoft creating a watch-like wearable for her to help manage her tremors when she is drawing. She also works as an app lead for Parkinson’s UK, testing apps and gadgets to see if they are suitable for people to use.

“That’s where I suddenly realised the real power of technology and that you can help people live fairly normal lives. I feel like I’m actually living a fairly independent life and that I maybe would need more help with if there wasn’t such a thing as technology,” says Lawton.

Tune in to the episode to hear Lawton chat to Imafidon about how having Parkinson’s is her superpower, her side-hustle as a comedian, and how technology can be empowering when it comes to accessibility.

Episode Three: Susie Wolff, former F1 racing driver and Formula E team principal

Susie Wolff is used to driving up to 240 km/h around the F1 Silverstone track so it’s fair to say she likes life in the fast lane.

What does she love the most about driving? The adrenaline. “Sitting on a grid waiting for a race to start. It’s the feeling of speed, I love speed and competitions, it’s a lot of adrenaline,” she tells Imafidon.

“Being out on the track, it’s just you and the car, trying to push the limit of what’s capable. That feeling is very hard to put into words.”

During the conversation, Imafidon and Wolff talk about starting out as a racing driver, how the car industry needs to do more to bring women into the conversation, and Wolff’s Dare to be Different initiative, which she says is about “passing the baton on to the next generation”, to inspire young girls to take to the tracks.

Episode four: Maja Pantic, AI expert

Imperial College’s Professor of affective and behavioural computing and Samsung AI lab researcher, Maja Pantic spends her time contemplating the big AI questions in tech, stemming from her research into automatic facial analysis which began in the late 1990s.

Why was she so interested in this technology? “The whole idea of recognition of emotions and mental states from video signals of somebody’s face or audio signals of somebody’s voice is pretty far fetched. The whole issue is that you have to believe that is possible. And I think this technology can allow me to see things that as a human cannot see,” says Pantic.

During the episode, hear Imafidon and Pantic talk about deep fakes, how robots can help children with autism learn social skills, and looking to the tech that will affect the future including brain-to-brain transmission.

In particular, Pantic believes this kind of tech could herald in a new era of truth. “I believe this is great but it has a lot of issues, and one of the issues is that there will be no lies. Lies would not be possible.”

Episode five: Alice Bentinck MBE, co-founder of Entrepreneur First

Alice Bentinck has made it her mission to help the brightest people around the world realise their potential, whether it’s through Entrepreneur First (EF), an incubator that brings people together to launch brilliant start-ups, or through Code First: Girls, a social enterprise that teaches young women to code for free.

Bentinck had her first taste of entrepreneurship when she was 16 and tried the Young Enterprise programme at school. Her team was given £10 and tasked with coming up with a product.

“It was just the beginning of understanding that business was a thing and that start-ups were a thing and just the rush of having a small team, creating a product and then selling it to people and they will give you money.”

Throughout the episode, Bentinck and Imafidon talk about the importance of the co-founder relationship, the social mission to get more women into tech and coding, and where EF is headed next.

Episode six: Charmaine Chan, lead compositor and visual effects artist at Industrial Light & Magic

Chan does visual effects for film and TV, she describes it as creating “all those worlds and creatures that didn’t exist in reality and put them into the films you see.” She brings together all the elements, such as CGI renders and green screen elements, to polish them up and make them look natural.

She has worked on the likes of Black Panther as well as The Mandalorian, a new cowboy sci-fi series set in the Star Wars universe for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, which went live in the US this week. Chan can’t talk too much about The Mandalorian and the tech used but she drops some hints. “It’s a little bit of old school, it’s a little bit of new school. And I think that’s where visual effects really succeeds.”

During the episode Chan talks to Imafidon about her love of Spice Girls, the evolving nature of technology and shining a light on diversity in the industry with her Women in VFX series.

“As I started working in the industry longer, I realised there actually are people of colour, women, LGBT folks who are not in the limelight. But they’re talented, they’re amazing, and their stories need to be heard,” she says.

Episode seven: Lilian Rincon, director of Google Assistant

If you own an Android smartphone or a smart speaker, you’ve probably come into contact with the Google Assistant. In fact, the Assistant is available on one billion devices around the world, from headphones to security cameras.

“Voice has this very natural ability to help people in ways that we’ve never seen before,” she explains. “My daughter learned her ABCs faster than my son because she grew up with this technology. It can help minorities that maybe never had access to the internet until now and maybe can’t read but can talk. All of a sudden, they have this power they never had before.”

During the episode, Rincon talks about how the main features of the Assistant were developed as well as addressing some of the security and privacy concerns of having smart devices in our homes.

“It’s a lot of power and a lot of responsibility. You have to think, what are the things that are essential when you’re investing in the future. And oftentimes we have technology that’s maybe many years ahead of when the community or users are actually ready for it. And that’s absolutely something we take into consideration.”

Episode eight: Seyi Akiwowo, founder and CEO of Fix the Glitch

A survey by the Pew Research Centre in 2017 found that 40 per cent of adults had been personally abused online. For Akiwowo, her own personal journey to founding Glitch was waking up one day and deciding she wasn’t going to take it anymore.

“I’m not going to take this crap that I’m receiving online, I’m not going to take this crap from social media companies who have a lack of response, and law enforcement were trying their best but it was not enough,” she tells Imafidon. “I believe that these glitches in the internet is what is stopping the internet and our online platforms from fulfilling their fullest potential.”

During the episode, Akiwowo speaks to Imafidon about her love of GIFs, the ethics of tech and AI, and what people can do to be good digital citizens. Despite the overwhelming task ahead, she is positive that it can be achieved.

“I love being out and doing workshops and speaking engagements to talk to young people about reclaiming online space and that’s all about championing digital citizenship. You can still have a valid lived experience and want to make that space better and more inclusive.”

Episode nine: Rabia Chaudry, Attorney, activist and host of Undisclosed podcast

Activist Rabia Chaudry is most well-known as the attorney for Adnan Syed, who was the focus of Serial. One of the most downloaded podcasts of all time, the series was an attempt to uncover whether or not the then 18-year-old killed his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

“I think of Serial as the podcast that launched 1,000 podcast ships. After Serial so many other journalists and activists have used podcasting for advocacy and numerous podcasts have now helped solve cases that have helped exonerate people,” says Chaudry.

Though Syed has since been denied a re-trial, Chaudry has helped to keep interest in the case alive through her podcast Undisclosed, which looks at evidence in his case amongst others.

During the episode, Chaudry talks to Imafidon about her career, how she introduced Serial host Sarah Koenig to Syed, and how social media and podcasting are changing the legal system.

Episode ten: Vinita Marwaha Madill, space operations engineer and founder of Rocket Women

At the age of 12, Marwaha Madill told her teachers she was going to work for NASA – something she did in 2009 when she taught at the US space agency’s Ames Research Centre. After studying a BA in maths and physics with astrophysics at King’s College London, Marwaha Madill has worked at the European Space Agency (ESA) as well on projects for the International Space Station (ISS).

“One of the biggest challenges for me was knowing how to get into the space industry,” she tells Imafidon. “I printed out the NASA astronaut guidelines and I glued these to the inside cover of my secondary school folder.”

As well as her engineering work, Marwaha Madill also runs the platform Rocket Women, which advocates for women in STEM, after being inspired by the accomplished women she works with everyday in her role. “It [Rocket Women] embodies… the power that I think working in space and working with such amazing people brings to the role.”

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts