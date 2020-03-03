🔥Women Beware Women review: Sexploitation drama lost in cheap laughs🔥

VENTURING OUT in London Discover

Enough time must have been right for Thomas Middleton’s rackety 1620s Jacobean drama. Its awkward mixture of horror, humour and sexual exploitation chimes with this post-moral era perfectly.

Unfortunately, Amy Hodge’s Eighties-set revival misfires, in the labyrinthine first half particularly. It’s by turns gimmicky, silly and arch. Some morbid momentum is gained following the interval, once we hurtle towards the pile-up of bodies by the end, but by half my row had left then.

Women are commodified in Middleton’s play, but may also be probably the most compelling characters, and probably the most troubling. Thalissa Teixeira’s young bride Bianca eventually ends up murderously in thrall to the Duke who raped her.

Olivia Vinall’s Isabella is obscenely inspected by the idiot cuckold who’ll hide her incestuous relationship with her uncle. Tara Fitzgerald as merry widow Livia, who enables the incest and facilitates Bianca’s rape, is really as amoral as any man.

When Marianne Elliott staged the play at the National in 2010, this all seemed disconcerting and wrong, an patriarchal construct insurmountably. We are able to all think about contemporary parallels now. And the sardonic self-awareness of the ladies is thrilling. But, oh dear, it’s here bungled.

I enjoyed Fitzgerald’s turn as a husky Jackie Collins seductress in capri pants but Hodge sends her up relentlessly. The gender-switched casting of some roles adds nothing to your knowledge of the play, and the score (blurting saxophones, plinky toy piano) and an air of camp comedy overwhelm pivotal moments. It’s a waste to play the whole lot for laughs.

A waste and a shame.

Until April 18 (020 7902 1400, shakespearesglobe.com)

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

SE1 9DT