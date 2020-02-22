woman-wins-$100,000-lottery-prize-after-taking-grandfather’s-advice:-‘good-job,-granddad’

February 21, 2020
MEBANE, N.C. (CBS Local) — A Virginia woman visiting her grandfather in North Carolina won a $100,000 lottery jackpot after taking her elder’s advice.
Kaitlen Raney, of Saluda, Virginia, was visiting her grandfather in Mebane over weekend when the two went to buy a lottery ticket together on Saturday.
They stopped at Hawfields General Store on North Carolina Highway 119. Raney was about to buy a $1 scratch-off ticket when her grandpa told her to take the risk and buy a Ruby Red 7’s ticket for $20 instead.

For Kaitlen Raney of Saluda, Va., listening to her grandfather’s advice paid off with a $100,000 lottery prize. “Maybe he’s not so crazy for playing the lottery after all,” she said. “I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, granddad!” #NCLottery https://t.co/dVX18NNSUz pic.twitter.com/SYELUunjwy
— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) February 20, 2020

When they got back to her grandfather’s home, they scratched their tickets and she discovered Raney had won a $100,000 ($70,756 after taxes) prize thanks to her grandfather’s advice.
“Maybe he’s not so crazy for playing the lottery after all,” she said Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, granddad.”
Raney says she plans to put the money toward a college fund for her son and save for a home.
