🔥Woman who smashed glass in teacher's face sent to rehab🔥

A woman who smashed a cocktail glass into a teacher’s face during a drunken bar assault has been spared jail so she can attend rehab.

Courtney Goodwin, 22, left the victim suffering partial blindness in her right eye and needing emergency surgery after the unprovoked attack at the Be At One bar in Richmond.

Kingston crown court heard Goodwin was heavily intoxicated and had been refused service at the bar when she turned to stealing other customers’ drinks on November 3, 2018.

The victim, who was with two friends, was attacked during an altercation on the dancefloor when Goodwin bumped into their party.

Judge John Lodge sentenced Goodwin yesterday to 22 months in prison suspended for 18 months and ordered her to undergo six months of an intensive alcohol rehabilitation course.

He also banned her for the next year from all pubs and clubs where alcohol is served, as well as from drinking in a restaurant, with regular reviews of her progress being sent to the court. CPS prosecutor Rahena Choudhury said: “This was a nasty and random attack on a woman who was simply enjoying her night out.

“Goodwin’s actions have left her victim with significant life-changing injuries from which she is still recovering.

“I hope this prosecution acts as a deterrent and provides the victim with the closure that she needs.”

The victim, who spoke to the Standard after the attack, said she was “very scared” and feared she would lose her sight permanently.

“She pushed me, I pushed her back and then she swung her arm with the glass into my face,” she said, describing the attack.

“Part of it smashed into my right eye. I just remember feeling blood everywhere.” Goodwin, from Twickenham, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful wounding.

Her sentencing hearing went ahead yesterday despite the coronavirus lockdown, after two previous attempts to hold the hearing had been thwarted by probation service delays.