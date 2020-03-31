Woman stabbed, man shot in separate homicides in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was stabbed and a man was shot in separate homicides early Tuesday.Police have not identified either victim or said if anyone was arrested.In the first case, a man was shot several times in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue. He was found just before 1: 30 a.m. Tuesday.The scene is in the Academy neighborhood.Then, about 5 a.m., a woman was stabbed in the 1900 block of Hebert Street. She died at the scene, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.Check back for updates.cross street kingshighway and academy.

