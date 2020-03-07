Woman shot to death on Dover Place

A 19-year-old woman was found dead after being shot in the abdomen Friday in the 3600 block of Dover Place in the Holly Hills neighborhood, police said. Police were called at 6: 09 p.m.The woman was not conscious or breathing, and homicide detectives were notified, police said.No other information was released.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

The restaurant owner said the fire started with frying oil.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Jeremy J. Garnier was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat following the incident a day earlier.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, a cousin of the rapper Nelly, admitted defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.