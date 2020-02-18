🔥Woman seriously injured after row with man in south London street🔥

A woman has been seriously injured following a row with a man in a south London street.

Police said they were called to Beddington Lane, Sutton, just after 9pm on Monday to reports of concerns for the safety of a woman.

Scotland Yard said the woman was forced into a car following an altercation with a man.

There are unconfirmed reports that she was also hit by a vehicle.

She is now being treated in hospital and remains in a “potentally life changing condition”, police said.

Owner of the Harvest Home pub Dave Wightwich told the Sutton Guardian that the incident looked like a “domestic situation”.

“It started down at the BP garage 150 yards from the pub,” he said.

“It escalated into a row. She started walking up the road and he followed her in his car.

“Things seemed to get out of hand and he drove the car into her virtually right outside the pub.”

He claimed the man then picked her up, threw her into the vehicle and sped off from the scene.

Police said London Ambulance Service took a woman, believed to be the same individual, to hospital from a nearby address.

They added that it is believed the individuals were known to each other.

No arrests have been made.