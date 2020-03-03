Woman rushed to hospital after fall from downtown St. Louis building

A woman was taken away by ambulance after falling from a downtown building Tuesday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if she accidentally slipped or jumped.St. Louis police at first said the case was being handled as an apparent suicide about 8: 30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street. But police added that they had not received confirmation that anyone had died.Four people who witnessed the incident said the woman had been hanging out of a window, yelling for help and throwing clothes and books and other items from what appeared to be the sixth floor in the back of the building.At one point, she grabbed onto a potted plant and lost her grip as she reached for a gutter, said a man who witnessed the fall. She fell in an alley between Pine and Olive streets. The woman was taken away by ambulance. David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Bennard Howard III was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.