🔥Woman recalls moment she was sent to concentration camp on her wedding day in Auschwitz: Untold in Colour🔥

A woman recalled the moment she was sent to a concentration camp on her wedding day in emotional scenes on Auschwitz: Untold in Colour.

Holocaust survivors recounted their harrowing members of the time for the programme, including when people of Jewish faith were taken to camps in cattle trucks.

One woman, Iby Knill, was meant to be getting married when she was taken away by the Nazis to Auschwitz.

She said: ‘It seemed to be incredible, that the day I was supposed to get married I found myself pushed into a cattle wagon.

‘I think we were just stunned. Certainly I was, I thought this is just not happening. I couldn’t believe it was happening.’

In the trucks they were forced to stand up for the entire journey, travelling ‘body to body, no water, no sanitation’.

Another survivor, Judith Altmann, explained: ‘The train was going very slow. The first night, a man dies. We asked the SS men, “What do we do with the body?”, “Put him in a corner” – there was no corner.’

‘People were screaming and then bezerk. They were screaming, they were hitting others, they went out of their mind.’

The Channel 4 series, narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, was made to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. Viewers will see colourised footage from that period for the first time.

Development producer, Sheldon Lazarus, said: ‘The 16 survivors who feature in this series tell their extraordinary accounts of survival and resistance against all odds in their own voices.

‘Accompanied by remarkable colourised footage from the archives, we hope this series will help remove a barrier that separates contemporary audiences from the reality of the Holocaust, so that we never ever forget the atrocities of the past.

‘With the 75th anniversary to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz in 2020, we felt it was really timely and important to bring to life the untold stories of the Holocaust in a new way.’

Producer and Director David Shulman said he wanted his documentary to have ‘as much contemporary resonance as possible’.

‘The colourisation of black and white archive footage is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger audience and giving greater humanity to the people seen in the footage,’ he added.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum estimates 1.1 million of the 1.3 million deported to the camp were murdered.

‘Also, by including a Jewish resistance fighter from Vilna and a Roma holocaust survivor from France I think Auschwitz Untold: In Colour adds unique perspectives typically overlooked by most documentaries about the Holocaust.’

Auschwitz: Untold in Colour continues 27 January on More4 followed by a 90-minute special on 29 January on Channel 4.





