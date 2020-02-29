🔥Woman proposes to boyfriend on Leap Day in British Airways i360 tower above Brighton beach🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman proposed to her boyfriend in a tower 450ft above Brighton beach to coincide with Leap Day.

Bobby Davison, a legal secretary from Luton, seized the opportunity to pop the question to her now-fiance Steve Haw early on Saturday morning.

Mr Haw said he was “gob-smacked and really touched” by the romantic gesture.

The pair ascended British Airways i360 tower – a stone’s throw from the famous Brighton Pier – and when they were at the very top, the surprise was revealed.

Bobby Davidson marking Leap Day by proposing to her boyfriend Steve Haw (PA)

Describing the moment, lighting designer Mr Haw said: “It was 9am and a leap year so Bobby didn’t hang about!

“I am gob-smacked and really touched that Bobby went to such an effort to bring me to Brighton and propose on the i360.

A woman proposed to her boyfriend to mark Leap Day in the British Airways i360 tower at 450ft above Brighton beach. (file photo) (Getty Images)

“The whole thing just makes me love her even more.”

To make the event extra special 23-year-old Ella Croucher, from Brighton, sang James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful, a song that is close to the couple’s hearts.

The couple met 13 years ago on an Eighties weekend at Butlin’s.

Ms Davison said there is always a story with them.

“On our first date I accidentally set fire to the napkin from the candle on the table which caused absolute uproar in the restaurant – so Steve knows life with me is a little crazy,” she said.

“It’s only fitting that an engagement between us would not be your typical proposal.”

February 29 is traditional day for women to propose to their partners.