Woman killed, teen shot as gunbattle causes multi-car wreck in Fairground neighborhood

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and car accidents near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

A St. Louis medic carries young children away from the scene of a series of vehicle crashes and a double shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A police officer stands near an engine that was torn out of a car during a series of vehicle crashes and a shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Police investigate the scene of a series of vehicle crashes and a double shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a teenager shot on Thursday in a gunbattle in the Fairground neighborhood that caused several cars to wreck, police said.Police say they were called about 3: 30 p.m. to Grand Boulevard near Kossuth Avenue.Shooting between two cars driving south on Grand Boulevard caused multiple crashes, including one involving a different car with five people in it, according to Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson.A woman driving that car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, a teenage girl, was also shot.The girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and a teenage boy in the same car broke his arm in the crash, Robinson said. There were also two toddlers in the car who suffered minor injuries in the crash.A total of six cars were involved in crashes, including the suspects’ two cars, Robinson said.Police are looking for at least four suspects who ran away after the crashes.“It’s tragic, and we’re working hard to try to stop this rash of violence that we’ve been experiencing the last few years,” Robinson said.Shell casings were seen up and down Grand Boulevard as police blocked off about a quarter of a mile for more than two hours as residents looked at the scene.A Post-Dispatch photographer was on Grand Boulevard about 50 yards from the shooting scene and heard at least 15 gunshots before cars sped away from the scene. People in the area then began running for cover, said the photographer, Colter Peterson.After the shooting, there were two cars in the parking lot of a Nu Fashion Beauty Supply store with damage, including a silver Dodge missing its front end. It appeared the car’s engine dislodged and came to rest across the street, Peterson said.Two other nearby cars were heavily damaged in the road in front of a Dollar General store.Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

