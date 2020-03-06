Woman killed, teen shot as gun battle causes cars to wreck in north St. Louis

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and car accidents near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and a teenager shot Thursday in a gun battle in north St. Louis that caused several vehicles to wreck, police said.Police were called about 3: 30 p.m. to Grand Boulevard near Kossuth Avenue and found that an exchange of gunfire had caused multiple crashes, including one car that was carrying six people. The female driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, a teenage girl, was wounded. The teen was taken to a hospital and a teenage boy also in the car suffered a broken arm in the crash, police said. There were also toddlers in the car who suffered minor injuries.A Post-Dispatch photographer was on Grand Boulevard about 50 yards from the shooting scene and heard at least 15 gunshots before cars sped away from the scene. People in the area then began running for cover, said the photographer, Colter Peterson. After the shooting, there were two cars in the parking lot of a Nu Fashion Beauty Supply store with damage, including a silver Dodge missing its front end. It appeared the car’s engine dislodged and came to rest across the street, Peterson said.Two other nearby cars were heavily damaged in the road in front of a Dollar General store.Police said at least four suspects fled the scene.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

