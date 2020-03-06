🔥Woman killed, teen girl shot after gun battle causes crashes in north St. Louis, police say🔥

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — A running gun battle that caused multiple cars to crash in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and a teenage girl shot, police said. Police were called about 3: 30 p.m. to Grand Boulevard near Kossuth Avenue and found found that a gun battle had caused multiple crashes, including totaling a one vehicle had six occupants. The driver, a woman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, a teenage girl, was shot. The teen was taken to a hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said. There were also toddlers in the car that had minor injuries.Homicide detectives are investigating. Post-Dispatch photographer Colter Peterson was on Grand Boulevard about 50 yards from the shooting scene and heard at least 15 gunshots before cars sped away from the scene. People in the area then began running for cover, Peterson said. After the shooting, there was were two cars crashed in the parking lot of a Nu Fashion Beauty Supply store, including a Dodge missing its front end. It appeared the car’s engine landed across the street from the crash. Nearby, two other cars were heavily damaged in the road in front of a Dollar General store.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.