🔥Woman killed in house fire in south St. Louis🔥

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Friday with fire officials confirming one person has died:ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead Friday inside a home that erupted in flames in south St. Louis near Carondelet Park.Heavy fire was showing from the front when firefighters arrived at the one-story home shortly after noon, fire officials said.A neighbor called 911 saying a person was trapped in the home on the 3700 block of Robert Avenue, which is about six blocks south of the park.Firefighters quickly contained the flames and entered the home to find the woman on the ground. She died at the scene, authorities said. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.There was no damage to surrounding homes.A man who identified himself as the woman’s ex-husband said she was 70 years old.Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said firefighters had responded to the home on a couple of occasions in the past for small fires.The home didn’t appear to have smoke alarms, he said.